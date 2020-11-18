Vile paedophile faces further prison time after sending threatening letter to victim and her mum

A convicted paedophile is facing further time in prison after sending a vile letter to one of his victims.

Brandon Williamson, 20, was locked up earlier this year for sexual offences involving children.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the offences took place on various occasions between January 2018 and February 2019 at addresses in Perth, Inchture and at Polmont young offenders institute.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond locked Williamson up for 31 months and placed him on the sex offender’s register in January this year.

However, the creep was hauled back to court after sending an abusive letter to the child and her mother.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said the woman felt physically sick after reading the letter.

Williamson penned a letter consisting of six A5 hand-written pages.

He wrote: “Ha ha alright you fat smelly wee s**t. Two-and-a-half years no bad eh? Can’t wait to melt the face right off you.

“To tell the truth, it was great fun punching her about. If she thinks I’ll not get out and leave her alone she’s thick.”

The court heard how the woman and her daughter have added security measures to their home and are supportive of a non-harassment order.

Williamson appeared via video link from HMYOI Polmont and pleaded guilty to sending the abusive letter on March 4 to the woman and her daughter.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Williamson until December for reports to be prepared. He continued to remand him in custody.

Williamson was originally locked up for crimes committed when he was 18 and 19 and involved two 13-year-olds.

The court in January heard he exchanged Snapchat messages with one girl and over time both began to express “deep emotions” for each other.

However, after around a year the relationship soured and Williamson was apprehended by police when it emerged he had had sex with the girl.

He was further convicted of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards her by shouting, swearing and uttering derogatory remarks.

After being released on bail twice, Williamson then had another underage girl perform a sex act on him after meeting her by chance while under the influence of Valium.

He was detained at Polmont young offenders’ institution, where he tried to pervert the course of justice during the investigation into his offences, including by making repeated attempts to contact one of the girls.

