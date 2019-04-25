Vigil taking place in Dundee in memory of tragic journalist Lyra McKee

Locals are set to stage a vigil in memory of the journalist Lyra McKee, who was murdered in Northern Ireland last week.

The 29-year-old, who had reported extensively on the repercussions of the Troubles, was shot as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of Derry.

Trade union chapels in Dundee have come together to organise the vigil, which will take place on Saturday.

Anyone who wants to remember Lyra is asked to meet at the Robert Burns statue outside The McManus on Albert Square at 11.45am.

Organiser Georgia Grainger said: “We are organising a vigil to remember the young journalist Lyra McKee, murdered in Derry last week.

“Lyra was a young gay woman who wrote world-class reports on life in the north of Ireland after the Good Friday Agreement.

“We want to recognise what she stood for, and offer support and solidarity to her friends and family.”