Vigil held by bereaved parents to remember children who died prematurely

A candlelit vigil was held by bereaved parents on Thursday night as they remembered their children who passed away prematurely.

The event, at the city’s Birkhill Cemetery, was part of a “global wave of light” as part of national Infant Baby and Child Loss Awareness Month.

Those in attendance had their child’s name laminated on a card illuminated by the candles, with others wearing jumpers and t-shirts in tribute to their lost loved ones.

The event at Birkhill was organised by young mum, Ashley Stevens, who formed Itty Bitty Baby Things for Angel Wings Tayside, a support group for bereaved parents.

Ashley lost her baby Noah Webster, who was stillborn when she gave birth at Ninewells in January 2019.

The 24-year-old, from Douglas, struggled to cope with the loss and found that support and advice was hard to come by.

She formed the group to try to help others, as well as to end the stigma attached to stillbirth and infant death.

The group also provide tiny clothes for parents to bury their tiny still born or premature babies in.

Along with other bereaved mums, Cher Meldrum, Robin Steven, Kayleigh Smith, Ellie De-Gernier and Jade Muirhead, Ashley helped organise the event.

She said: “I stand with every parent who has lost a baby. I want to normalise talking about pregnancy, infant and child loss just as we do any other loss of life.

“Just because our babies were ‘early’ or only here for a short time doesn’t define their existence and lives any less.

“It’s something you don’t know the true feeling and meaning of until it happens to you and it’s every parents worst nightmare. The number of us living real life nightmares would turn your stomach.”

Ashley, whose sister also lost her baby, said: “During the vigil I remembered my beautiful niece Konnie Tolmie born sleeping 30.09.2015 and my boy Noah Webster born sleeping 21.01.2019 .

“We were lighting your candle to participate in a global wave of light to commemorate all babies and children gone too soon.”

Parents have also been invited to tell their stories which will be shared in a video to help others going through a similar situation.

The group has already donated several garments to Ninewells Hospital for premature babies and an online fundraiser has been set up in order to provide further support.

Donations can be given by searching for Ashley Stevens in the crowdfunding section of JustGiving.