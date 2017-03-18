Dundee rocker Kyle Falconer has failed in a bid to have his air rage court case thrown out.

The View’s front man is accused of threatening other passengers while armed with two bottles and hurling homophobic abuse at a male cabin crew member on a flight from Spain to Glasgow in June.

The captain made an emergency landing in Nantes, France, to have Falconer, 29, removed, and the matter was reported to Police Scotland.

Falconer’s lawyers claimed the court has no jurisdiction as the alleged offences were committed in the air.

Sheriff David Pender threw out the challenge at Paisley Sheriff Court and Falconer will go on trial in May.