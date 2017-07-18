Dundee rockers The View are set for a homecoming gig in the city this December, it has been announced.

The band will play as part of their Hats Off to the Buskers tour at the Caird Hall on Friday, December 1.

The tour is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the release of their chart-topping debut album.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday at 9am via the Dundee city box office at City Square, or at www.dundeebox.co.uk.

The gig marks the second show in the city this year by lead singer Kyle Falconer, who will also appear at Carnival Fifty Six in August.

Hats Off To The Buskers was the group’s first of five albums and featured anthems like Wasted Little DJs, Superstar Tradesman and Skag Trendy, the video for which was filmed near the homes of the band members in Dryburgh.

The album went platinum after selling around 319,000 copies in 2007.