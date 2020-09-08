View from above St Andrews of progress on new Madras College

A new photograph gives a bird’s eye view of progress of St Andrews’ new secondary school.

The shot from above shows the replacement Madras College under construction on the north-west of the town.

In front of the new building taking shape can be seen the Andrew Melville Hall student accommodation and behind are the David Russell Apartments.

The image was taken from a light aircraft performing a photographic survey for Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Bruce Thomson took the pictures on return to Kingsmuir Airfield, near Dunino.

He is a member of the UK Civil Air Patrol, a group of volunteer pilots and observers which carries out aerial searches and observations for the emergency services and other organisations.

The new school will replace Madras College’s existing campuses in South Street and Kilrymont Road.

Construction was halted at the start of the coronavirus lockdown but recommenced in June when restrictions were relaxed.

Despite the delay, Fife Council still aims to have pupils in the new building for the start of the next school year in August 2021.

A revised work programme produced by the contractor BAM includes Saturday working for the remainder of the project.

Madras College’s South Street building will be taken over by St Andrews University, while the Kilrymont building is being sold for redevelopment.