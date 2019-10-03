VIDEO: A look round massive new 1,500-house development for Dundee

The latest housing development in Dundee is coming together quicker than anticipated, according to the company behind the plans.

Dundee’s Western Gateway development was a longstanding vision for both Dundee City Council and the TAYplan Strategic Development Planning Authority.

Over the past five years, work has begun on 1,500 homes as well as the creation of a village green and centre.

The approved development includes primary school, cafe, nursery, village hall, retail and office uses as well as a new recreation ground.

© DC Thomson

The Evening Telegraph has been given an exclusive walk around the village by one of its main developers, Springfield Homes, with company bosses claiming the project is coming together at a faster rate than expected.

Springfield group architectural director Mark Hamilton said: “The development has taken off very much quicker than we anticipated.

“Normally we would expect to sell around 50 properties a year but we are ahead of that at this stage.

“We are completing the building of the houses in the first phase of the development and we have now received planning permission for the second phase.”

© DC Thomson

Springfield has recently come under criticism with new residents claiming it has taken too long to provide everything they believe a village should offer and what had initially been promised.

Residents were also disappointed to learn that a superschool proposed for students in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross was no longer going to go ahead.

However, Springfield has promised that it has provided the funding necessary to the council to go ahead with plans for a primary school.

It’s anticipated that it will be developed by the council as part of the next stage of the village development.

Mr Hamilton added: “The second phase is across the road from the current site and is also the site on which the primary school will be built.

“It will be up to Dundee City Council’s education department to go ahead with the school but we are including that as part of the wider plans for phase two.”

© DC Thomson

Mr Hamilton revealed that, unlike many other new developments, Springfield had started the work by creating the village green and centre first.

And he said that as well as providing all the landscaping, Springfield was responsible for all future maintenance.

He said: “This is the heart of the community and we have worked hard to achieve that feel.

“We already have someone lined up to open the first village corner shop and there is also space here for a second one.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We have a nursery going up, which will be run by a private owner, and we have created space for further retail units, a cafe, a village hall and offices.

“We are very aware that when you create a community from scratch you have to think of everything.

“We started off with green fields and had to basically work it out from there.

“We will be responsible for all grass and hedge cutting and generally keeping the landscaped areas tidy too.

© DC Thomson

“We’ve spent a lot of time on creating open public spaces, getting the feel of the buildings and the walkways right, and we have installed artwork by a local artist to give everything a proper village feel.”