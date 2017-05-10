VIDEO: YouTube star Joey Salads ‘abducts’ child from dad after tip-off from worried mum

A YouTube star has conducted a “social experiment” by abducting a child from a playground while his dad was sat just metres away.

Shocking footage shows prankster Joey Salads casually walking into a children’s playground and offering lollies and chocolate to a five-year-old boy called Josh, while he was playing on a slide at a public park in New Jersey, United States.

Josh’s dad was on parenting duty, but instead of actively supervising, he chose to sit on a nearby park bench and play with his phone.

The youngster was the only child on the playground, but his father had tuned out so much he didn’t notice the stranger talking to his son.

“Want candy? Let’s go. Want some more candy? Yeah? Come with me, we’ll go and get more,” Joey says, as the trusting child took his hand.

Joey, who has 1.6 million YouTube followers, says it was a “social experiment” prompted by Josh’s mum Emily, who was worried her husband spent too much time on his phone, and didn’t pay enough attention to Josh while they were out in public.

The video shows Joey taking Josh away, after which Emily yelps “Oh my God”, with her hand to her face as she watches from a distance.

It is not clear how much time passed before the dad noticed something was up.

He gets to his feet and calls his son’s name, but the child is nowhere to be found.

“What is wrong with you? You’re not paying attention, sitting there one your phone not paying attention,” she yelled, storming into the playground as the dad looked around helplessly.

“I don’t know where he is. Where is he?” the father replies, holding his arms out while he paced fretfully.

“That’s because you’re not paying attention to him,” Emily accuses.

She adds: “We’ve set you up because I knew you don’t pay attention when you have your son.”

“Oh please,” the father replied angrily, before Joey walks into the shot with Josh.

Josh is giggling happily as his abductor handed him back to his father.

Joey explains: “We’ve set you up. I saw you texting so I abducted him with some candy.

“Thank God, come here boy,” the relieved father said, taking his giggling son into his arms and kissing him on the cheek.

“You have to keep an eye on him, because it was just like that,” Joey told the father, snapping his fingers.

Joey said he created the video because he wanted to warn how terrifyingly easy it is to abduct a child in public if the parents aren’t paying attention.

“It could possibly save a life,” he said.