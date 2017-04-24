VIDEO: Youths run into road and cause bus to break down after hitting ’emergency brake button’

Video footage shows two youths running into a road and opening up the back of a double decker bus, before apparently hitting its emergency cut-off button.

The pair run into the middle of the road, while the bus is stopped at a junction.

In the dashcam footage, they then open the rear engine compartment of the bus and appear to press the emergency cut-off button, leaving the vehicle stranded, reports The Huddersfield Daily Examiner.

Hazard lights on the vehicle turn on as the pair flee, and the bus is left seemingly unable to move, stuck in the middle of the road.

The footage was captured by Steve Ward in Dewsbury and has been shared more than 800 times after it was posted on the Idiot UK Drivers Exposed Facebook page.

The incident took place in High Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

The Arriva Yorkshire bus had pulled up to the junction with Wakefield Road.

Many bus drivers commented on the post, claiming the tactic is a popular one used by child pranksters.

One driver even wrote he had his takings stolen when the bus was stopped on one of his shifts.