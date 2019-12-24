Video: Youngsters across Dundee have breakfast with Santa

Youngsters from across Dundee got into the Christmas spirit yesterday with a special breakfast with Santa.

Organised by Help for Kids with DD1 events, the City Quay gathering was for youngsters associated with the charity.

The children got the chance to eat with Father Christmas, and each went home with a gift and a Christmas Eve bag filled with goodies.

There was festive music, as well as Elsa from Frozen, who came to sing with the children.

There was also a sweet cart.

The goodie bags included a book, reindeer dust, a cookie for Santa, hot chocolate and sweets.

Manager of Help for Kids Stacey Wallace said: “There were 114 kids there.

“It went really well and the children had an amazing time.”

Help for Kids is a charity which helps youngsters up to age 18 in Perth and Dundee.

They aim to help children who are vulnerable through social or economic circumstances, or through health and disability.