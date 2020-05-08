Video: Xplore Dundee staff join West Midlands colleagues to mark VE Day

Xplore Dundee is joining the nation in marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day celebrations today.

Employees have joined with colleagues at National Express West Midlands to produce a short video featuring 35 staff reciting Dame Vera Lynn’s iconic song “We’ll Meet Again”.

The clip includes drivers, engineers, administrators and managers repeating a line from the classic song in a total of eight different languages.

The song is seen by many as a symbol of hope during the national crisis, reassuring isolated communities that “we will meet again”.

Communities across the UK are being urged to take to their doorsteps for a special nationwide singalong of the song at 9pm on Friday.

During the course of the day the bus company will pay its respects through a number of activities on its social media channels.

At 11am, Xplore Dundee buses and staff will join the national moment of remembrance by pausing for a two-minute silence.

Wherever possible and safe to do so, buses will pull over and stop, or they may delay their departure as a mark of respect.

Christine McGlasson, managing director of Xplore Dundee, said: “Over recent months the nation has faced some of the most challenging times since World War II, so now more than ever it’s important for us to come together and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire generation who served.

“As a business Xplore Dundee would like to ask customers to support us on VE Day 75 as we remember those brave men and women who fought for our country.”