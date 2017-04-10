VIDEO: Worker thinks he’s won £250k in cruel scratchcard prank

Cruel council workers duped their colleague into thinking he’s won £250k on a scratchcard.

The man, known as Wee Jimsy, believed he has scooped the jackpot after being handed the fake card.

The clip, which left the Glasgow gutted after it was then revealed to be a prank, has since gone viral.

The two-minute video was shared with the caption: “So we just got a guy in work, Wee Jimsy, with one of those fake lottery tickets. His reaction is absolutely priceless.”

Wee Jimsy is seen scratching the card before turning to his pals saying: “No way, no way.”

He then says: “I’ve just won two hundred and fifty grand mate. No word of a lie, that’s a winner, in my head, in my heart. Find a crown to win, it’s right there mate.”

However, the footage ends with a look of dejection etched across his face as he realises he’s not actually won any money.