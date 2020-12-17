Video: Woodmill High School £50k gift after devastating blaze and Covid disruption

After a tough year which saw their school destroyed by fire and Covid disruption Dunfermline pupils have been given a special Christmas gift.

A donation of £50,000 was made to Woodmill High School by Sky, which employs the parents of some pupils at its contact centre in the town.

Delighted youngsters have made a video thanking the firm and detailing how the cash might be spent, with ideas including field trips and attending events.

Pupils were decanted to neighbouring schools after the blaze last August and were only fully reunited back on campus in October.

Further disruption was to follow, when lockdown meant all pupils had to stay at home and the rebuilding of their school was delayed.

Learning in different ways

Pupils will be given a say in how the money will be spent, and it’s planned to use it to give them the chance to learn new things in different ways, both in school and on trips.

Rector Sandy McIntosh said: “This money will go above and beyond in helping us deliver fun and memorable experiences for our pupils.

“All of our pupils and staff have had a really difficult year, so it’s fantastic that we have had this wonderful donation from Sky to make things a little easier in 2021.

“All of the pupils and staff at Woodmill High School would like to thank Sky for their amazing donation of £50,000 to support our school community after the fire that damaged our school in August of last year.

“We have a large number of parents and former pupils who work within the Sky organisation, who immediately after the fire were very keen to offer us their support.

“For that we are hugely grateful.

“Within the school we want our pupils to be directly involved in helping to decide how this amazing donation should be spent.”

Covid restrictions mean it is difficult to plan external activities at present, but Mr McIntosh said there was a strong feeling among pupils that the donation should enable field trips, outdoor learning, transport to events and enhancing learning.

He added: “We look forward to sharing how the donation is spent, so that the kind people at Sky can see the impact of their generosity.”