VIDEO: Woman stops shaving for a year and gets more than 68,000 online followers

A fitness blogger has stopped shaving her body hair for a year to promote natural beauty.

Morgan Mikenas has more than 68,000 Instgram followers.

She wrote: “I have been getting beautiful emails from females who I have inspired to stop removing their body hair and have helped send them on their journey of self love.”

“I guess my number one reason that I stopped is that [shaving] took so much time,” she said in a March YouTube video.

“It took up so much of my time to get in the shower and have to shave everything and then wash my hair and then wash my body.

“One day I was like, ‘why am I doing this anymore?'”

Here she is:

She writes under one post: “By showing my body hair I hope to make an impact.

“Stop listening to the voices that told us our whole life we need to look a certain way to be values, respected, attractive, or healthy.

“It’s up to every person to decide what makes them feel most comfortable within themselves.”

“After I let [my body hair] do its thing and grow out, I realised ‘oh hey, this is kinda nice,'” she said in the video. “It started getting super soft. When you shave your body hair, it’s prickly, itchy, and uncomfortable.

“When I was in middle school, I just remember being 11 or 12, some girls on the playground were making fun of me because of my hairy legs.

“Ever since that, I came home to my mom I was crying and telling her to teach me how to shave my legs.

“That’s when it all began. I would shave my armpits and my legs. It felt good, it felt silky.

“I just think it’s unfair to people that think they have to be in this culture norm.

“You should just do whatever makes you feel good.”