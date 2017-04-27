VIDEO: Woman stops shaving for a year and gets more than 68,000 online followers

A fitness blogger has stopped shaving her body hair for a year to promote natural beauty.
Morgan Mikenas has more than 68,000 Instgram followers.
She wrote: “I have been getting beautiful emails from females who I have inspired to stop removing their body hair and have helped send them on their journey of self love.”
“I guess my number one reason that I stopped is that [shaving] took so much time,” she said in a March YouTube video.
“It took up so much of my time to get in the shower and have to shave everything and then wash my hair and then wash my body.
“One day I was like, ‘why am I doing this anymore?'”
Here she is:
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli 🌸✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨💝🤘🏼I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
She writes under one post: “By showing my body hair I hope to make an impact.
“Stop listening to the voices that told us our whole life we need to look a certain way to be values, respected, attractive, or healthy.
“It’s up to every person to decide what makes them feel most comfortable within themselves.”
When you have to cancel a photoshoot because you have pneumonia, but your bf captures a pretty picture of your leg hair glistening in the sunshineee🌞✨🌸#bodyhairdontcare #onelove #namaste #goodvibesonly #sunshine #lifeisbeautiful #allnatural #itsthelittlethings #spreadlove #behappy #bebold #bethechange #selfcare #selflove #shinee #freespirit #beyourself #hairywomen
It's just nice to embrace the natural beauty that you are.. the beauty that's on the inside AND the outside☺💙 What is beauty anyway? To me… it's to be beautiful before someone else told you what beautiful is supposed to be.. Just as you are, you are beautiful✨💞#bodyhairdontcare #fitness #bodypositive #spreadlove #gratitude #namaste #bethechange #beauty #hairywomen #empowerment #bebold #beyou #loveandlight #positivity #encouragement #onelove #freespirit #effyourbeautystandards #natural #physique #selfcare #selflove #fitnessmodel
“After I let [my body hair] do its thing and grow out, I realised ‘oh hey, this is kinda nice,'” she said in the video. “It started getting super soft. When you shave your body hair, it’s prickly, itchy, and uncomfortable.
“When I was in middle school, I just remember being 11 or 12, some girls on the playground were making fun of me because of my hairy legs.
“Ever since that, I came home to my mom I was crying and telling her to teach me how to shave my legs.
“That’s when it all began. I would shave my armpits and my legs. It felt good, it felt silky.
“I just think it’s unfair to people that think they have to be in this culture norm.
“You should just do whatever makes you feel good.”