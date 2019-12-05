Video: Woman cut from car after crashing into Dundee’s Arnold Clark showroom

A woman was cut out of the car she was driving after it was involved in a collision and careered into an Arnold Clark showroom window.

The accident happened at the Fiat showroom on Balfield Road yesterday afternoon and can be seen in the video posted on Facebook by Tayside Mobile Speed Locations when the woman’s car collided with a taxi which had been travelling along Loons Road.

One onlooker, who asked not to be named, said: “There was a loud bang, but I didn’t see it happen.

“It looked like a car had cut out and the other one hit it. I saw the firefighters cut the roof of the car to get the lady out and into the ambulance. I hope she’s going to be alright.”

The 46-year-old eyewitness said: “It looked like one of the cars clipped the wing of the other with the front of its own and then one went one way and one went the other.”

Police blocked off one end of Balfield Road at the corner of Loons Road and officers directed traffic while fire engines were parked alongside cop cars dealing with the incident.

Meanwhile, a police sign at the top of Balfield Road near Violet Juniors Football Club’s Glenesk Park, warned of the road closure due to the accident.

A spokesman for the Scottish fire and rescue service confirmed they had three pump appliances and two heavy rescue related appliances after getting the call from the police at 2.15pm.

A police statement said: “Officers in Dundee were called to Balfield Road, following a two-car crash outside the Arnold Clark showroom.

“The crash took place around 2.10pm. Ambulance and Scottish Fire and Rescue are also at the scene. The road is currently blocked, while there are no details on injuries at this time.”