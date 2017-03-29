A 25-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after the ground floor of a block of flats collapsed in Perth city centre.

A property in the city’s Atholl Street has been evacuated and the road closed from Rose Terrace to North Methven Street as emergency services conduct an investigation.

Three fire crews from Perth Fire Station along with one crew from Newburgh raced to the scene along with police and ambulance after the alarm was raised at about 7.20am today.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland attended at a block of flats in Atholl Street, Perth at about 7.20am this morning following a report that a floor area within the common close, on the ground floor, had collapsed into the basement.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service also attended.

“A 25-year-old woman was assisted from the basement area and was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary where she is understood to be receiving treatment to minor injuries.

“Residents from the block of flats have been evacuated to allow a structural assessment of the building to be carried out.

“Motorists and pedestrians should be advised that Atholl Street has been closed between Kinnoull Street and North Methven Street in connection with the incident.”

Scottish Gas Networks arrived at 9.40am, with two more fire engines, one with a crane, arriving 10 minutes later.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.24am today to attend an incident at an address on Atholl Street, Perth.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations response team, two managers and a trauma team.

“One female patient was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.”

The Tele understands that the damage may take days to repair.

Staff from Scottish Water are also on the scene.

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Emergency service are responding to it and have closed the road.

“It is still an ongoing incident.”

Local MSP John Swinney tweeted: “Very concerning news. Hope everyone is safe.”

One eyewitness said: “It looks really serious. All streets in the immediate area have been cordoned off and all emergency services are in attendance.

“The police have put tape up a fair way away from where it has happened and the traffic is horrendous.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Officers were called out to attend an incident in Perth city centre this morning.

“Three appliances attended from Perth Fire Station attended along with one from Newburgh.

“A property in Rose Terrace was evacuated and the incident is still ongoing.”