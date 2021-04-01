VIDEO: Why Dundee has been named one of the world’s 21 places of the future

Dundee is a city to be reckoned with and a hotbed of innovation.

So says a new list, naming Dundee one of the world’s top places of the future.

It ranks alongside the likes of Toronto, Atlanta, Wellington and even…Outer Space as a future destination for jobs.

And it’s the only UK city named.

The 21 Places of the Future report says Dundee has been catapulted onto the global stage thanks to its £1 billion waterfront development, including the V&A museum.

It says the “cool new design museum” has helped elevate the city.

But it adds: “It’s clear that Dundee forged its identity as a hub of creative design and tech long ago.”

The findings have been hailed as “fantastic”, particularly as people begin to look beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “It’s great to see the city’s ambition and determination being recognised on the global stage.”

The study was carried out by Cognizant’s Centre for the Future of Work, which examines how work is changing in response to new technology.

The authors looked at a number of factors before picking their top 21.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/embed?mid=1yKqRT-l9qnd6iEgDO99JHxgX4A-Idgql&w=100%]

These included the quality of colleges and universities, lifestyle, physical infrastructure and affordability.

And the local talent pool, along with the city’s culture and entertainment offering were also taken into account.

The authors conclude: “As the world looks to get beyond the coronavirus pandemic, places that are hotbeds of innovation and new ideas, and that are affordable and enjoyable to work and live in, will be places that people gravitate to.”

Other places of the future include:

Sao Paulo in Brazil – described as a cosmopolitan colossus.

Shenzhen – China’s 21st century high tech dream.

Nairobi – the economic centre of gravity in Africa.

Lisbon – a must live city for Europe’s young workforce.

Haidian Qu – home to the creaters of TikTok.

Outer Space – the final frontier.

‘Very encouraging’

Dundee’s development convener Mark Flynn said Dundee’s place in the top 21 was very encouraging.

“Dundee is being recognised for its readiness for the future, its potential for growth and attractiveness as a place to work in and visit,” he said.

“The study recognises the city’s talent pool of high-quality workers who will help to drive Dundee on to achieve its potential.

“In addition to this, the recognition of Dundee’s offering for lifestyle identifies that the city will only continue to be an attractive place to work, start a business and live into the future.”

As well as the tech revolution and the V&A, the report points to developments such as a proposed eSports arena at the waterfront.

Dundee’s thriving computer games industry is also highlighted.

And investments in biomedicine and forensic science are praised.

The report adds that the city’s scientific expertise is “central to Scotland’s international effort against Covid-19”.

The authors state: “Dundee thrives at the intersection of creativity, design and technology – just like the best-in-class video games industry established here.”

Mr Alexander added: “The report shows we have an excellent reputation in Dundee for design, culture, technology and scientific innovation, areas which will no doubt play a big part in getting the city where we want it to be in the coming years.

“It’s very positive to see Dundee being promoted internationally at a time when many people will be thinking about life and travels after Covid-19.”

University is ‘immensely proud’

Dundee University is delighted with the findings.

A spokesman said: “For many, Dundee is already a great place to live, work and study.

“To see it recognised in this way is fantastic for the city.

“We are immensely proud that our contribution to Scotland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been cited, as well as our role in developing a world-class biomedical sector.”

“With the ‘Growing the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster’ project recently signed off by the Tay Cities Region Joint Committee, we can look forward to new companies and jobs coming to Dundee, further enhancing both the university and city’s reputation in this field.

“Dundee has long been recognised as one of the best places in the UK to be a student, as shown through Dundee being named as University of the Year 2020 for Student Experience, with similar accolades for our neighbours at Abertay.”

New eSports arena will bring visitors and jobs

Northern Lights Arena Europe Limited (NLAE) is one of the companies that plan to bring jobs to the city.

Last year, it unveiled its vision for a 4,000 capacity eSports arena at the waterfront.

Esports is sports competitions using computer games, with teams often competing for multi-million pound prizes.

Luc Delany, NLAE’s director of eSports and creative technology, is looking forward to the challenge.

“In bringing our eSports arena to Dundee, NLAE is standing on the shoulders of giants,” he said.

“We are building on Dundee’s long history of innovation, technology and video games.

“Our mission is to use creative technology and entertainment as tools for levelling up and regeneration.

“The NLAE Dundee arena will bring together education, technology and entertainment to an iconic waterfront location, promoting new education pathways into much-needed, high-skilled jobs.

“Of course, we are also creating a world-class entertainment destination to draw more visitors to Dundee and promote the local economy.”