A Dundee musician has hit out after a “well-dressed” graffiti artist defaced his van.

The culprit was caught on camera vandalising the vehicle while pianist Robin Mather, 56, was entertaining crowds at Club Tropicana in South Ward Road.

Footage shows the man pausing beside the white Renault Kangoo parked on Johnston Street before vandalising it with what appears to be a silver marker.

Speaking to the Tele, Robin, who has been entertaining revellers at the nightclub for more than two years, said: “When I left Club Tropicana that night, I went via the side entrance and hadn’t noticed the damage to the rear of the van.”

Robin, from Downfield, said it wasn’t until the following day that he became aware of the vandalism after being alerted to it by a neighbour.

“My neighbour said, ‘I see you have tagging on your van’, thinking that I’d done it myself,” said Robin,

He has now reported the incident, which happened on July 30, to the police.

Robin added: “When you look at the CCTV, the guy defaced my van in seconds and then moved on to tag a parking meter.

“He didn’t look like your typical ‘street artist’. Usually, you’d expect a bag full of spray cans, but this guy was well dressed.

“He actually looks up at the CCTV camera before tagging the parking meter.

“The guy has taken seconds to damage my property and the council’s parking meter — I wouldn’t be surprised if the whole of Ward Road had his tag.”

Robin, who uses the van to transport his equipment to the club, said the incident wouldn’t put him off parking in the area.

He added: “I’ve had the usual thing of someone pushing in my wing mirror — the drunk daft stuff, but this is just mindless.

“Fortunately, in this case, my neighbour is quite clued-up on removing graffiti and was able to remove the damage on my van relatively easily.

“If that hadn’t been the case I don’t think I would have got much change from a £100 note to have it removed.”

“If it had been a Banksy, I probably could have sold the van for millions — but I wasn’t interested in keeping the tag on my van.”