The wedding outfits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going on display in Scotland for the very first time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton in Scotland, married on May 19 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

From June 14, a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will also include the special exhibition – A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

