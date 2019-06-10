VIDEO: Watch the struggle this Angus woman has freeing herself from a child’s car

This is the hilarious moment an Angus woman got stuck on a children’s toy car for an hour.

Zoe Archibald, from Arbroath, pushed her head into her one-year-old cousin’s Little Tikes car for a joke.

But, when she realised she couldn’t climb in, it was placed over her head – but the car got wedged around her midriff.

Zoe, 34 was unable to wriggle free and was trapped for an hour before her dad Kevin sawed through the plastic chassis and freed her.

Best friend Selina Morton said: “We had joked to her to go in the car, then she stuck her head in. Then we pushed it over her head and it just got stuck.

“She’s been really embarrassed by it particularly it going on social media, but she’s also laughing it off.

“She does seem to do daft stuff like this a lot. I hope the video goes worldwide.”

Her nephew Matthew Shepherd-Bull, 26, who filmed her release, said: “There was no way she could get herself out.

“She was in there for an hour. We had to cut the back off the car to get her out.

“No matter what we did she wasn’t able to get out. Everyone found it funny, even Zoe.

“She was a bit panicked but mainly found it funny. It was just a joke.

“Her dad had to cut her out. The best thing we could find was a bread knife. It took about 15 minutes to cut through the plastic.”

The funny incident happened during a family gathering on Friday in Brechin.