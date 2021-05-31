Monday, May 31st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

VIDEO: Watch Brooke, 7, give adorable review of V&A Dundee’s free Selkie Trail

By Jennifer McLaren
May 31, 2021, 1:00 pm

Local schoolgirl Brooke Burns shares her expert opinion on the new V&A Dundee Selkie Trail inspired by a cute cuddly toy.

Brooke and mum Chelsie Bruce visited the museum to experience the free attraction first-hand, with a little help from fluffy mascot Selkie the seal.

The trail has been created to help young visitors and their adults discover more about the iconic building, which opened in 2018.

A printed map takes intrepid adventurers on a journey through the museum where they can discover fun facts about its history and design.

Brooke with her Selkie Trail map.
Brooke with her Selkie Trail map.

There’s also an opportunity to make some sketches along the way as well as take a #SelkieSelfie to post on social media.

Once completed, adventurers will receive a Selkie “seal” of approval and explorer stamp from staff at the welcome desk.

‘Fun and exciting’

Brooke says: “You can come to the museum and get a Selkie Trail at the entrance. You get stamps. Once you’ve done it, you can come back where you were and have a wee look round the V&A. My favourite part was when I saw the elephant that looked like the V&A.

“I would say the trail is fun and exciting. The thing I like best about going to V&A Dundee is going out on an adventure with my mummy.”

Chelsie and Brooke with Selkie.
Chelsie and Brooke with Selkie.

The Selkie the seal toy was designed especially for the museum by award-winning Scottish textile designer Donna Wilson. She took inspiration from the Scottish coastline, as well as V&A Dundee’s aquatic neighbours in the Tay. It was given the name Selkie after a public vote on social media.

Tracey Smith, young people and families producer at V&A Dundee says: “We’re really happy to be launching the Selkie Trail. It’s a free family-friendly activity that anyone can come and enjoy at any point during opening hours.

“We loved seeing the trail through the eyes of Brooke and now can’t wait to see a #SelkieSelfie from our young and young-at-heart visitors when they complete the trail and earn Selkie’s seal of approval!”