Local schoolgirl Brooke Burns shares her expert opinion on the new V&A Dundee Selkie Trail inspired by a cute cuddly toy.

Brooke and mum Chelsie Bruce visited the museum to experience the free attraction first-hand, with a little help from fluffy mascot Selkie the seal.

The trail has been created to help young visitors and their adults discover more about the iconic building, which opened in 2018.

A printed map takes intrepid adventurers on a journey through the museum where they can discover fun facts about its history and design.

There’s also an opportunity to make some sketches along the way as well as take a #SelkieSelfie to post on social media.

Once completed, adventurers will receive a Selkie “seal” of approval and explorer stamp from staff at the welcome desk.

‘Fun and exciting’

Brooke says: “You can come to the museum and get a Selkie Trail at the entrance. You get stamps. Once you’ve done it, you can come back where you were and have a wee look round the V&A. My favourite part was when I saw the elephant that looked like the V&A.

“I would say the trail is fun and exciting. The thing I like best about going to V&A Dundee is going out on an adventure with my mummy.”

The Selkie the seal toy was designed especially for the museum by award-winning Scottish textile designer Donna Wilson. She took inspiration from the Scottish coastline, as well as V&A Dundee’s aquatic neighbours in the Tay. It was given the name Selkie after a public vote on social media.

We're sealy happy to announce that the winning name for our lovely cuddly seal is Selkie! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Thanks to you all for your suggestions and for voting on the final name 😊 https://t.co/cGCRSdiJ25 — V&A Dundee (@VADundee) July 5, 2018

Tracey Smith, young people and families producer at V&A Dundee says: “We’re really happy to be launching the Selkie Trail. It’s a free family-friendly activity that anyone can come and enjoy at any point during opening hours.

“We loved seeing the trail through the eyes of Brooke and now can’t wait to see a #SelkieSelfie from our young and young-at-heart visitors when they complete the trail and earn Selkie’s seal of approval!”