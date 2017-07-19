This is the moment Rangers star Niko Kranjcar lost it at a referee during a closed-door game with St Johnstone.

In the video, posted on social media, Kranjcar was asked to leave the pitch after just 35 minutes for screaming in the face of the official with the score at 0-0 in the kick about, which are usually timid affairs.

The ex-Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder reacted badly to a challenge from the Perth Saints’ number four, believed to be Joe Shaughnessy, in the clip found on Twitter.

The 32-year-old can be seen rolling on the ground after the tackle, which he deemed to be high, before marching towards the ref.

He proceeds to go face to face with the official who then asks him to leave the field. The former Croatian international was not sent off, instead he was replaced by Josh Windass.

Kranjcar’s frustration may lie in the fact that he suffered a serious knee injury, missing the vast majority of the underwhelming season for the Gers. The playmaker featured just 15 times before suffering a serious knee injury in October of last year.

St. Johnstone’s official twitter account, who were live tweeting the game at Rangers training ground at Auchenhowie yesterday, tweeted: “Niko Kranjcar is asked to leave the pitch after screaming at the referee. 0-0.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

The Croat proceeded to miss the remainder of the match, seeing his side lose 1-0, with Callum Hendry pouncing on a defensive error from Rangers new boy Ryan Jack to finish expertly over Gers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Rangers named a full strength side for the match, with the likes of Graham Dorrans, Lee Wallace and Carlos Pena all featuring, whereas St. Johnstone named a slightly more experimental side with U/20s players featuring throughout.

With their failure to get past Progres Niederkorn, Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha will be hoping to get his players match fit in friendlies against Marseille at Ibrox and Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, both later this month, before the Ibrox club kick off their season away at Motherwell on August 6.