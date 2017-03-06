This is the moment an HGV overtakes two cars on a road where a young girl was killed.

Dashcam footage shows the moment the lorry speeds past on the wrong side of the Forfar Road in Coupar Angus – which is a 30mph zone.

A speedometer on the car’s dashcam shows it was travelling at around 27mph during the incident.

Uploaded to YouTube by user dashcamdog, the clip is accompanied by the note: “Nobody expects an HGV on the wrong side of the road going at 40mph and accelerating.”

The user added “pull out then you’re dead.”

The footage was recorded in August but has only recently come to light.

It was filmed only a few months before the tragic incident which claimed the life of two-year-old Harlow Edwards on the A94 Forfar Road at the junction with Larghan Park.