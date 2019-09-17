VIDEO: Watch highlights as Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail auction raises £239k

An incredible £239,000 has been raised for children in Tayside thanks to this year’s Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail auction.

In total, 39 statues of the lovable rogue were auctioned off last night at Dundee Rep with all funds going towards the Archie Foundation.

Our video above features highlights of the auction for Archie, the official charity of Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells.

The organisation is currently raising £2 million for a new twin operating theatre suite which will transform the experience of having an operation for thousands of local children.

Full O’ Beans was the star of the show, raising a whopping £16,000.

CEO of archie, David Wood paid tribute to the people of Dundee for their generosity.

He said: “The support we have had from the people of Dundee has been immense.

“They have been very generous again because they supported us back in 2016. It makes a big difference to children’s lives.

“It’s great that Oor Wullie can, in his own way, support other children as well.”

The momentum is set to continue with the aberdeen and Inverness sculptures being auctioned off tonight in Inverurie, before Edinburgh and Glasgow events take place on Thursday and Friday.