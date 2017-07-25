Former Dundee United striker Simon Murray should probably stick to football after being filmed singing his Hibs initiation.

The 25-year-old chose to belt out Superstar Tradesman by fellow Dundonians The View in front of his new teammates.

Looking at his phone to remember the words, the red-headed forward used an empty water bottle as an impromptu microphone to sing the acapalla version of the 2007 song.

It’s believed the performance was made prior to Hibs 0-0 draw up in Ross County on Friday, with the footage being shared by teammate Brian Graham.

The Staggies won the bonus point in the subsequent penalty shoot-out.

Murray made his move to Easter Road earlier this summer after impressing at Tannadice last season.

The move was marred by controversy, however, with a leaked picture of the striker in a Hibs top appeared online a day after United were consigned to the Championship for another season.