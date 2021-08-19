VIDEO: Watch as brazen lorry driver repeatedly dumps waste at Dundee estate then drives off

A brazen lorry driver has been captured on video repeatedly dumping waste on a Dundee estate then driving off.

The truck was first spotted on CCTV in July – and has since made repeated visits to Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

On each occasion, a large pile of rubble or garden waste has been left behind.

A furious worker at a local firm has reported the issue to Sepa, which has launched an investigation.

Heather Lynn said: “It’s been going on for over a month. The CCTV of the flytipping has been sent into the council and Sepa.

“It’s the same sort of rubble they’re dumping. It’s like people are getting their driveways done and there’s also earth and trees.

“Because they’re dumping it on private property, we’re responsible for clearing it.

“We did get half of it cleared, but within three days they’d filled it up again.”

In several clips, a man gets out the truck and opens the back of the lorry, letting rubble and other debris pour on to the ground.

He then quickly makes off – one on occasion driving away with garden waste still cascading from the vehicle.

Sepa confirms investigation

In another clip, what appears to be a younger male leaves the cabin of the truck to unload the waste.

Ms Lynn says trying to get something done about the issue has been like “flogging a dead horse”.

Dundee City Council has declined to comment on the case, while Sepa has confirmed it is investigating but has not commented further.

Ms Lynn says she first noticed the pules of rubble in a layby but soon they were appearing across the estate.

She added: “All I’m looking for is someone to take control and say, ‘right we’ll have to do something about this as a community, as a city’.

“Bonnie Dundee is not going to be bonnie Dundee for much longer if this continues.

“It’s just ridiculous that they’re getting away with it.

“What’s the point in reporting it if no one is going to do anything?”