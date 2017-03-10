A man has captured the astonishing moment a 40ft humpback whale came within yards of his kayak off the Fife coast.

Lloyd Blyth was paddling in the water when he had the close encounter with the huge mammal.

The humpback has been spotted in the Firth of Forth in the past week. Sightings of such whales are not uncommon around Scotland, but a whale this size being so far up the Forth estuary is a lot more unusual, say experts.

Describing his video, which has been shared nearly 500 times on Facebook, the 22-year-old said: “Kayaking about 1.5 miles off Kinghorn and I paddle into the humpback whale. Never been so amazed before, what a creature!”

The creature has become quite the tourist attraction at Pettycur Bay in Kinghorn, but police are urging people not to get too close.

Police Scotland Wildlife Liaison Officer Lindsay Kerr said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for wildlife watchers and marine tourism but it is essential that the health and well-being of the animals is considered at all times.

“The Forth Estuary is subject to large tidal changes and any disturbance to the visiting whale could cause significant risk of it becoming distressed and moving further into shallow water and then becoming stranded by a rapidly outgoing tide.

“Legislation is in place to protect these marine mammals. Please enjoy this wonderful occurrence but do show respect to the whales and be aware of the protection afforded to them.”

Endangered species such as dolphins, porpoises and whales are protected by wildlife legislation including the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Under the Act it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb them.