Dundee and United’s entertaining 1-1 derby draw on Sunday may be remembered for a bizarre half-time appearance.

There was shock and bemusement from both Dees and Arabs as former X Factor star Wagner sauntered on to the Dens Park turf.

The Brazilian entertainer was a guest enjoying hospitality with a group of fans and was invited on to the pitch during the break, alongside Dee hero Craig Wighton.

Sporting a Dundee top with his name on the back, the reality TV star waved to cheering (and jeering) supporters at both ends of the ground as he took to the field.

The move may have been seen as a way to antagonise the visiting fans – but they had the last laugh when their side topped the group after winning the bonus point following a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win.

Prior to his appearance in Dundee, the 61-year-old recorded another video for Dark Blues supporters in jest of Arabs.

The singer previously became a favourite among the Dens Park faithful after recording an alternative version of Petula Clark’s Downtown following United’s relegation.

It’s believed Wagner’s Dens Park appearance was courtesy of the same group of fans behind his attendance at New Douglas Park for the Premiership play-off crunch between Hamilton and Dundee United.