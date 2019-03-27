VIDEO: Wacky racer shocks drivers by taking hurl in go-kart down Dundee street

Motorists travelling on Dens Road were left in shock as a man on a child’s pedal go-kart was seen speeding down the road.

Drivers waiting at the box junction close to Alexander Street said the man was “pedaling for his life” after going through a red light.

A 12-second video taken by a passenger on Saturday night shows the man heading toward the roundabout bound for Stobswell.

Road safety campaigners were unimpressed claiming the man was putting himself and other road users in danger.

Footage shows the car pulling up behind the “wacky racer”, waiting for an opportunity to safely overtake him.

One motorist said he saw the funny side of it but was concerned when the man went through the red light.

He said: “I don’t know where he got his ‘vehicle’ from but it all looked fairly harmless.

“The only issue was you didn’t know where the guy was going to head next.

“He went through the red light and it looked like he was pedaling for his life – you saw his legs going 10 to the dozen.

“My partner and I were laughing at him to begin with.

“But all it would have needed was for someone to have come speeding out of Alexander Street without spotting him.

“There was no reflective lighting on the kart and he was wearing dark clothes, which made it difficult for drivers to see him.

“It was definitely a kart designed for a child and the guy must have been in his thirties, maybe even his forties.

“While he went through the red light, his mate was in hysterics.

“We got past him safely enough.

“I hope he pulled back on to the pavement soon after that.”

This latest video of Dundonians behaving bizarrely on the roads comes after two locals were spotted riding tandem on a mobility scooter earlier this year.

Nick Lloyd, of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (Rospa) acting head of road safety said: “This sort of driver behaviour, putting themselves and others at risk irrespective of vehicle, is not to be condoned.

“All road users must abide by the Highway Code and ensure visibility at all times.”

Maryfield councillor Ken Lynn said: “Hopefully this is a one off. It’s clearly been someone’s idea of a poor joke but given how dark it was he wasn’t only putting his own life at risk but the lives of others.”

A police spokesman said they received no report of the incident.