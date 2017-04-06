Vandals believed to be behind a £10,000 wrecking spree at a Dundee college have been caught on CCTV.

Shocking footage shows four youths — who college bosses believe to be between eight and 12 — vandalising vehicles at Dundee and Angus College.

The incident took place at the Kingsway Campus at Old Glamis Road. The culprits launched bricks at college vans, threw traffic cones on to the vehicles and tampered with a shelter.

The group then set fire to a bin which erupted into flames.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Billy Grace, head of estates at D&A College, said vandals had caused more than £10,000 worth of damage to college vans, windows, roofing and other property since March 10.

He revealed that the cost of repairing one of the vans would be more than the vehicle was worth.

Mr Grace said: “In the 20 years I’ve worked at the college, this is the worst that things have ever been.

“We’ve had issues before but nothing to the extent you can see in the CCTV footage. Five vehicles have been vandalised, the roof has been damaged and there has been fire damage — we are up to around £10,000 worth of damage now.

“They stood for half an hour throwing bricks at the windows and on to the roof.”

Mr Grace said that college bosses have considered bringing the culprits into the college in an effort to reach out to them. He said: “These kids will no doubt come here at some point in their lives — we do a lot of work with schools and we are the main technical college.

“Hopefully, they would be able to come in and see what goes on here and instead of vandalising the place, something positive could come out of it.”

Police have also appealed for information after the nearby St Paul’s RC Academy was targeted by vandals. The incident saw 25 windows smashed at the Gillburn Road school.

Officers are keen to trace two teenage boys who were seen in the area at the time.

And on Saturday, Jo Jo’s Nursery on Old Glamis Road and Happy Days Nursery on Old Claverhouse Road were also targeted.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are making inquiries into an incident at the college between 6.10pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

She added: “Windscreens of three vans, a window and a wheelie bin were damaged.”