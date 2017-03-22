Video footage shows a reckless van driver storming along the hard shoulder on a Scottish motorway at more than 50mph to avoid a traffic jam.

It is being driving so fast as it passes within inches of queuing motorway traffic that it creates a cloud of dust that hides its number plate.

But the driver could yet be in serious trouble with police and his bosses as the name of a firm based in West Calder, West Lothian, is clearly visible.

Viewers of the footage, captured last week on the M9 close to Kincardine Bridge, near Falkirk, said the driver could easily have caused a horrific accident.

The clip was filmed during the early part of the evening rush hour when the route was severely congested as a result of the Forth Road Bridge being closed in both directions following an accident.

The van, painted in the colours of civil engineering and groundworks contractor firm Mulholland Contracts, tears past with its hazard lights flashing.

A spokesman for Scotland’s Worst Drivers, who obtained the footage, said: “The hard shoulder is for emergency use only. Had there been a breakdown, just around the bend, the outcome could have been horrific.

“Clearly this driver felt because he put his hazard lights on that this was acceptable, however I hope he understands his actions could have had serious consequences.

“Hopefully the police and Mulholland take action against the driver as he is a danger to us all on the road driving in this manner.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said they had not received any reports about the incident.

Kevin Breen, finance director at Mulholland Contracts condemned the actions of the employee and said the company will carry out a “full investigation”.