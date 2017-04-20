A van driver has been slammed by a man whose dashcam footage showed his vehicle driving along a pavement on a busy road in Dundee.

Video footage shows a large Renault van, bearing the name Mills Electrical Services, turn into Hepburn Street with the driver’s side wheels already on the pavement.

It then continues along the pavement of the road past James Watt, who captured the footage.

Hepburn Street is a residential road and a swing can clearly be seen on the right.

James wrote on Facebook: “Driving around Dundee I get to see some right numpties on the roads.

“This guy today was a real belter.”

When asked if he was going to send the clip to police, he replied: “I see so much of this I could fill my days giving statements to them.”

The Tele contacted a director of Mills Electrical Services for comment.