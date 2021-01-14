VIDEO: V&A Dundee releases online tour of Mary Quant exhibition

A new filmed tour of the Mary Quant exhibition has been released by V&A Dundee to mark what would have been the final weekend of the popular fashion exhibition which had to close early.

Kirsty Hassard, curator at V&A Dundee, said: “People who weren’t able to visit the show because of the challenging conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic told us they were really keen to see an online tour.

“We wanted to make sure audiences had a chance to see the show from the comfort and safety of their own homes before it moves on to its next destination in Australia.”

Kirsty narrates the special five-minute tour, which transports viewers into the world of Quant and her iconic designs, seeing inside the exhibition galleries and close-ups of the collection of dresses and accessories which revolutionised the fashion industry.

The film takes viewers directly into the exhibition galleries, beginning with a look at the evolution of miniskirt hemlines between 1962 and 1966, including a dress also unusual for its time because it was made from jute.

Kirsty added: “Jute wasn’t particularly known for being used in fashion, but Quant was renowned for pushing the boundaries of what designers can do with textiles.

“It’s great to see an example of how Mary Quant has taken a practical and industrial fabric and turned it into a contemporary fashion item.”

The new film of the Mary Quant exhibition at V&A Dundee was created using footage shot while the museum and exhibition was open to the public in August 2020.

More Mary Quant themed videos, talks and articles which explore the fashion designer’s ongoing legacy are now online at https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/info/farewell-mary-quant.