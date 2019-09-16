VIDEO: V&A Dundee architect Kengo Kuma discusses museum one year since opening

One of the most searched questions on the internet about Dundee is: “how did Dundee get the V&A?”

But in the year since it opened, the museum, designed by Kengo Kuma, has proven not only to be a huge coup for the city, but a key cultural development.

On the eve of the big opening day last September, the world’s media descended on the city as Primal Scream headlined at Slessor Gardens followed by a stunning fireworks display and light show.

For many who were there that night or watched proceedings on the BBC, it felt like a watershed moment for Dundee.

The earl and Countess of Strathearn arrived in January to offically open the building, while Fiona Bruce and the Antiques Roadshow team were in town in June to film an episode of the long-running show.

Here, the brains behind the museum’s unique design, Kengo Kuma, discusses the building a year since the triumphant opening ceremony.