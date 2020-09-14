Monday, September 14th 2020 Show Links
Video update: Three taken to hospital following crash on A9 near Perth

by Steven Rae
September 14, 2020, 2:54 pm Updated: September 14, 2020, 4:13 pm

Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle car crash on the A9 near Perth – with the road now open again.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The A9 northbound at Inveralmond has been fully reopened following the earlier collision.

“Three people have been taken to hospital with what appear at this time to be non life-threatening injuries.

“Thanks to everyone held up or otherwise affected for your patience.”