Video update: Three taken to hospital following crash on A9 near Perth
Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle car crash on the A9 near Perth – with the road now open again.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The A9 northbound at Inveralmond has been fully reopened following the earlier collision.
“Three people have been taken to hospital with what appear at this time to be non life-threatening injuries.
“Thanks to everyone held up or otherwise affected for your patience.”
