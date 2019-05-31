VIDEO UPDATE: Tele reporter on scene after ‘kids thrown out of windows’ in tenement fire

Fourteen people have been taken to hospital following a blaze in a tenement building amid reports children were being thrown from windows.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Menzies Court, Perth, at around 2.40am today.

Four fire engines attended the scene and crews extinguished the blaze. Firefighters helped 14 people out of the building and they were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.

Incident manager Graham Smart said: “Operations control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames. Crews assisted 14 people from the building.”

He added: “Crews left the scene at 5.35am after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Helen Reid, 46, who has lived in the area for the last four years, said she had never seen an emergency response of that scale.

She said: “All you could see was blue lights. There were people jumping out of windows to reach safety I’m being told. I saw at least three fire trucks on the scene, so it must have been really bad given the scale of the emergency response.”

One resident, who lives in the cul-de-sac, said: “There were six ambulances in the street. There were children thrown out of windows from the block, we are being told. There were other family members in the street trying to get down.”

Another resident said: “My neighbours are telling me one girl broke her ankle from jumping out of the middle landing.

“It appears the fire started in a ground floor property.”