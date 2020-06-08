Video: Update shows the fire service still fighting smouldering ruins after huge blaze in Dundee

Fresh footage shows the smoking ruins of a building following a huge fire at the Baldovie Industrial Estate in Dundee.

Firefighters remain on the scene on Forties Road, more than 16 hours after a huge blaze broke out at the site.The fire-hit unit is believed to have once been owned by Wood Group.

Six fire and rescue appliances were sent to tackle the flames at about 8.15pm on Sunday.

The blaze sent a huge plume of smoke across Dundee, with locals told to seal their windows shut.

Police were also called to the scene.

Five fire and rescue vehicles, including a height appliance, were initially called to the incident. The service’s response was scaled back at about 1am.

However as of early Monday morning two pumps and the height appliance remained at the scene dealing with the incident.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.14pm on Sunday, June 7 to reports of a fire within an industrial estate at Forties Road in Dundee.

“At its height operations control mobilised six appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked overnight to fight the fire.

“Crews remain on scene this morning working to extinguish the fire, with two fire appliances and a height appliance still in attendance.

“There are no casualties.”

Video and pictures by Mhairi Edwards.