VIDEO UPDATE: Police statement on North Sea search near Arbroath cliffs

Police have issued a statement regarding a search operation this morning in the North Sea near Arbroath cliffs.

Crews from the Carnoustie Coastguard and Arbroath RNLI lifeboat are assisting police in the search around the north side of the Arbroath cliffs.

They were dispatched at around 8.18am.

Police say the search is a precautionary measure after a fire in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland attended in the area of Arbroath cliffs about 1.40am this morning (5th) in response to reports of a vehicle on fire.

“The fire was extinguished by SFRS and confirmed no-one had been within. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Video footage, at the top of this story and above, shows emergency services searching the area.