VIDEO UPDATE: Man, 18, arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault in Dundee

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Dundee.

Police Scotland have confirmed an 18-year-old man is in custody in connection with the incident which took place at Dunholm Terrace.

The former Charleston Primary School site has been sealed off by officers as they conduct their investigation.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault at Dunholm Terrace, Dundee, in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday January 28.

“A police presence will be in the area while inquiries are ongoing.”