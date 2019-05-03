Friday, May 3rd 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

VIDEO UPDATE: Huge emergency operation to free female trapped in car in Dundee street

by Jon Brady
May 3, 2019, 4:46 pm Updated: May 3, 2019, 4:52 pm
A huge emergency operation is taking place to free someone trapped in a vehicle after a crash on a Dundee street.

Fire crews on corner of Drumgeith Road and Summerfield Avenue

At least 20 emergency services personnel are on the scene after a three-vehicle collision on the junction of Drumgeith Road and  Summerfield Avenue.

Five fire appliances and three ambulances are in attendance. A police blockade is in place.

A witness said: “I was driving along Drumgeith Road when I noticed a number of fire vehicles were parked on the road itself, and I could see ambulances too.

“There was a police officer motioning to traffic to turn back and go the other way – the whole junction was blocked off.

“I think there’s someone trapped inside a blue Mercedes that the paramedics are trying to get out.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “A call came in at 16.07.

“There is a a possible report of persons in a vehicle. A female has been trapped in a third vehicle and there is an emergency plan being enacted.

“The crews are using cutting gear to extricate the passenger from the vehicle.”

A police statement said: “Officers are currently in attendance at road traffic collision on Drumgeith Road, Dundee.

“The road is partially blocked. Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route meantime.”

