VIDEO UPDATE: Emergency response as child, 11, hit by van in Dundee

by Steven Rae
March 25, 2019, 4:32 pm Updated: March 25, 2019, 4:38 pm
Police have closed part of Charleston Drive after an accident involving a child and a van.

Police on the scene

Police initially reported the youngster was seven – however in a statement a spokesman said the boy is actually 11 years old.

Officers were seen to be covering up the van involved with tarpaulin.

A section of the road is closed near Spey Drive.

It’s understood the child was struck by the van.

One witness said: “I just saw a figure on the ground underneath the wheels.

“I wasn’t sure if they had collapsed or if they had been hit. It didn’t look like they were moving.

“There quite a big presence in terms of emergency services.”

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland have attended at a road traffic collision in Charleston Drive, Dundee, about 3:35pm today involving a van and a pedestrian.

“An 11-year-old boy has been taken to Ninewells Hospital with leg injuries. Enquiries are continuing into the incident.”

 

More on this as we get it.

