VIDEO UPDATE: Emergency response as child, 11, hit by van in Dundee

Police have closed part of Charleston Drive after an accident involving a child and a van.

Police initially reported the youngster was seven – however in a statement a spokesman said the boy is actually 11 years old.

Officers were seen to be covering up the van involved with tarpaulin.

A section of the road is closed near Spey Drive.

It’s understood the child was struck by the van.

One witness said: “I just saw a figure on the ground underneath the wheels.

“I wasn’t sure if they had collapsed or if they had been hit. It didn’t look like they were moving.

“There quite a big presence in terms of emergency services.”

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland have attended at a road traffic collision in Charleston Drive, Dundee, about 3:35pm today involving a van and a pedestrian.

“An 11-year-old boy has been taken to Ninewells Hospital with leg injuries. Enquiries are continuing into the incident.”

⚠️ Due to a RTC on Charleston Drive (near Spey Drive), services to/from Ninewells Hospital are following emergency diversions via Ninewells Avenue and Tom MacDonald Avenue. Service 22 will NOT serve Dickson Avenue until further notice, but service 17 will. — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundee) March 25, 2019

CHARLESTON DRIVE, DUNDEE, CLOSED Charleston Drive is currently CLOSED between Spey Drive and Earn Crescent due to an RTC. Local diversions are in place but try and avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/b42IUAFf77 — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) March 25, 2019

More on this as we get it.