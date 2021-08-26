Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Blair Castle Horse Trials: Bittersweet event after death of four horses

By Anita Diouri
August 26, 2021, 6:17 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 6:54 pm

Organisers of the Blair Castle Horse Trials have spoken of their devastation following the deaths of four horses in a tragic road crash.

The horses were on their way to the international event at Blair Castle on Wednesday when two lorries – one carrying the animals – were involved in a collision on the A9.

Two of the horses were killed outright while two others had to be euthanised at the scene by vets.

As thousands of spectators gathered for the hugely popular event’s opening day on Thursday, assistant event director Nicky Townshend said the equestrian world was in shock.

She said: “It’s devastating. It’s a small community and we are very saddened.”

An estimated 4,500 people from across Europe gathered for the opening day of the trials, widely regarded as Scotland’s premier equestrian event.

It was the first competition in two years after the 2020 spectacular was cancelled due to Covid restrictons.

How does it feel to be back?

The horse riding community was glad to be able to get back to some kind of normality.

Ms Townshend said: “We are really excited to be able to hold the event this year.

Blair Castle Horse Trials
The Horse Trials in Blair Atholl. Picture: Mhairi Edwards

“We are thrilled to be welcoming back competitors from all over the UK and Europe.

“It was devastating to cancel last year. It was strange standing with an empty field.”

Regulars and first-time attendees were also raring to go.

Gail and Keith Whitehead have been coming every year since 1988.

Alongside their dog Stanley, the duo – who travelled from Banchory, Deeside – were delighted to be back after missing out last year.

Gail said: “It’s absolutely tremendous.

“We have been coming for about 30 years. We came to the very first one and we come every year.

“It’s nice to see people out and about and the horses are on good form.”

Blair Castle Horse Trials
Spectators enjoying the horse trials. Picture: Mhairi Edwards

Ruth Harris travelled from just outside East Kilbride to attend for the first time.

She said: “It’s my first time here.

“I was in the area in September and I saw this advertised so I thought I’d come. I love horses.”

‘I’m really emotional about being here’

But it wasn’t just spectators who enjoyed being back out at events: businesses in their hundreds attended with stalls.

And they were thrilled.

Louise Nicolson of Edinburgh-based Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers said: “It feels fantastic to be here. We have come for 11 or 12 years.

“It’s the one event we’ve been to in two years. I’m really emotional about being here.

“Everyone is just pleased to see each other again.”

Blair Castle Horse Trials
Spectators enjoying the Horse Trials in Blair Atholl. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

England-based Event Horse Owners Syndicate was equally as delighted to set up at the Trials.

Megan and Heather Sanders of the company said: “It’s amazing – it’s really nice.

“It’s our first time here and the scenery is amazing.

“We’re a new business – we started in November – and it’s all been online so it’s nice to be here. And everyone here is friendly and helpful.”

The Horse Trials will run until Sunday. Tickets are still available in advance from Horse Trials website.