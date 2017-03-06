Lost footage of 1970s Dundee has been unearthed.

The University of Dundee found the 30 minute documentary about the institution buried in its archive.

The 30-minute film shows shots of the city, many of which are vastly different to today, and offered an insight into student life in 1977.

The footage has been shared by the university as part of its 50 year celebrations.

Some of those featured in the video were reunited to give their take on it having watched the film back for the first time.

To see more, visit the University of Dundee website.