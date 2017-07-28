VIDEO: Trucker nabbed watching film on laptop while driving on motorway

A lorry driver has been caught watching a film on a laptop as he drove along a motorway.

Kent Police said the driver was only able to see a “small fraction” of the road ahead when he looked at the screen.

He was one of dozens caught flouting the laws as part of a five-day operation on the M20, which saw 37 drivers stopped for using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Footage from inside the lorry where the driver was watching a film was released by the force and shows how his visibility would have been affected.

On the clip, an officer is heard saying: “You lose complete sight pretty much of lanes two and three, the upper mirror is just visible.”

Thirty-three drivers were stopped for speeding during the operation, which took place between July 17 and 21, including one car driving at 105mph.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

Superintendent Andrew Reeves said: “This five-day operation has made it clear that despite the costs, a minority of motorists are still prepared to break the law.

“Any momentary lapse in concentration, such as talking on the phone, texting or looking at a device such as a laptop in the vehicle, can have disastrous and life-changing consequences.

“It is for this reason that such offences can carry a large fine and six points on your licence.”