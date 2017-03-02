A “topping out” ceremony was held on Wednesday to mark a “very special moment” in the construction of the V&A Museum of Design Dundee.

City schoolchildren took part in the event, which saw a Douglas fir tree positioned ceremonially by crane at the highest point of the building, nearly two years on from the start of construction.

The tree was in position temporarily for the ceremony and will be planted as part of the landscaping at the site later.

Dundee City Council administration leader Ken Guild said: “This is a significant and exciting development in the construction of this fantastic building, which has already made an impact on the skyline of the city.

“The aspirational V&A Dundee project is designed to provide the city and Scotland with a world-class museum, which will help provide jobs and wider economic benefits.

“We are seeing something truly unique coming to fruition. I am delighted that young Dundee people are here to witness a very special moment in this project.”

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Europe and External Affairs, Fiona Hyslop, said: “Today’s topping out ceremony marks an important achievement for V&A Dundee and a key milestone towards achieving Dundee’s ambitions for the city, as well as Scottish culture and tourism.”

Philip Long, director of the museum, said: “V&A Dundee will be a major international cultural venue and tourism attraction, based in Dundee but showcasing collections from — and working with communities — across Scotland.

“The completion of the museum’s incredible walls marks a major step in this project.”

Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the £80.11 million museum is on schedule to open to the public next year.

Pupils from Our Lady’s and Rosebank primary schools have been taking part in the Bonnet-makers Design Project, exploring the traditions of Dundee bonnet-making and looking forward to the impact the museum will have on their futures.