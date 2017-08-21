VIDEO: Tom Hardy in tribute to dog Woody in last CBeebies bedtime story

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Tom Hardy tells his audience “sweet dreams” in a teaser clip for his final CBeebies Bedtime Story – a tribute to his late dog Woody.

The actor, 39, recorded the story last year, with his beloved pet snuggled up alongside him.

His dog died in June and Hardy decided that the broadcast, in which he reads Fleabag by Helen Stephens, would be a fitting mark of respect to the memory of Woody.

In a clip released online, the star says: “But now it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. In your dreams. ”

Stroking his dog and clutching a toy dog, he adds: “So, cuddle up to your snuggly friends and drift off to sleep… sweet dreams.”

Hardy has been an unlikely sensation on CBeebies, with some mums confessing to watching the story while their children were asleep.

Fleabag is about a friendship between a young boy and a scruffy little dog, who needs a home.

The Peaky Blinders star penned an emotional tribute to his “best friend” Woody, who died at the age of six two months ago.

Hardy’s CBeebies Bedtime Story will air on Saturday August 26, which is National Dog Day.