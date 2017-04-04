Incredible timelapse footage shows the progress made on Dundee’s new rail station.

The 44-second clip shows the beginning of the work in October 2015 through to the present day.

The video is compiled with images taken each day up from a fixed position on top of the Discovery Point building for 18 months up until March 2017.

Pictures show the project from its infancy to the installation of 46 huge support beams on which the station now sits, to the erection of the building’s skeleton.

The £38m building work, carried out by Balfour Beatty, is due to be completed and open at some point in 2018.

It will be a main feature of the city’s new £1bn Waterfront which is steadily coming together.

A new concourse area, café facilities and hotel accommodation at upper levels for the Sleeperz group, with a small element of office space on the first floor will be housed within the building.