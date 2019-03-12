VIDEO: Three now confirmed dead following crash on A90 involving bus

Three people have died after a crash between two cars and a bus on a north-east road.

More than 20 firefighters were sent to scene on the A90 near Drumlithie.

The road has been closed in both directions after the incident.

Four people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, one person was airlifted and three went by road ambulance.

Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

The male bus driver has sustained minor injuries. None of the passengers on the bus were injured.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said four people have been cut free from their vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 4.40pm regarding a collision on the A90 north of Laurencekirk.

“The road is currently closed in both directions and diversions are in place via the A92.

“The public are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

“Any person who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2576 12th March 2019 or speak with any police officer.”

A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 4.29pm about a collision between three cars and a bus.

“We have five appliances on the scene at the junction with Glenbervie and Drumlithie on the A90.

“We have 25 firefighters there in total.

“This included a heavy rescue unit. Four people have been cut free from vehicles.”

More to follow.