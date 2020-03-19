Video: Three more people die from coronavirus in Scotland

A total of six Scots who were suffering from coronavirus have died, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

She revealed the doubling in the number of deaths as she spoke to MSPs at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, with Ms Sturgeon sending her condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

Meanwhile, she confirmed the number of Scots who had tested positive for Covid-19 had increased to 266 – a rise of 39 from Wednesday’s total.

However, she said that this was “likely to be an underestimate of the true prevalence of the infection”.