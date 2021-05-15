Video: Three fire engines, police and ambulance rush to fire in Dundee

Sandeman Street in Dundee came to a standstill this evening as three fire engines rushed to battle a blaze in a property nearby.

Police and ambulance crews were also in attendance as firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) entered a block of flats in Sandeman Place.

One local resident said: “I heard the sirens coming up Arklay Street but that’s often the police heading to get to Clepington Road or the Kingsway.

‘This is serious’

“Then I looked out and noticed fire engines and the police, and then an ambulance pulled up about a minute later, which made me think, ‘this is serious’.

“The firefighters were outside a block on Sandeman Place, but there was no smoke. A couple of folk who live on Sandeman Street said they hadn’t seen any smoke from the block either.

“From what I gather, nobody was injured, which is the main thing.”

© Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © Supplied by DCT Media © DCT Media

Item on fire

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three crews attended a small fire in a flat in a tenement block in Sandeman Place.

“There was an item on fire, and one hose reel jet was used to put it out.

“Police and ambulance were in attendance, but all persons were accounted for.

“The stop message came in at 8.49pm and our crews were back at the station at 9.11pm.”